Theatre Under the Tent: The Belle of Amherst

Who was your favorite teacher growing up? What is it that made them special? Maybe you liked their attitude, or you learned something particularly interesting from them. Maybe they made learning fun. Maybe they made you feel like they truly listened to you. As children, teachers leave lasting impressions. These individuals become part of our daily lives at a time when we’re still discovering the world and ourselves; it’s no wonder many of us can remember the names of outstanding teachers years after we’ve parted ways with the education system.