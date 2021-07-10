Cancel
The Collective Impulse - Online Exhibit

 5 days ago

Featuring the work of artists Ruth Bardenstein, Jean Buescher & Susan Moran. The three artists met in Ann Arbor &, over time, have nurtured both personal & creative connections. They regularly share & critique one another’s work & together visit gallery & museum exhibitions. The exhibition was hosted at the Crooked Tree Arts Center - Petoskey from Sept. 21 through Dec. 18, 2020. This online publication shares work from the exhibition.

