2021 National Cherry Festival

 5 days ago

July 3-10. Today's events include The DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade Experience from 11am-2pm at GT Resort & Spa, Acme. This will be a standing parade, where the floats will stand still & all spectators will drive their cars by to see the parade. There will also be the Meijer Festival of Races: Priority Health 5K, 10K, McKinley Challenge 15K, & Half Marathon (wait list); Virtual Festival of Races, Arnold's Amusements Midway, live music by Kenny Olson in the beer tent, Semi-Finalists Drawing - "Go For the Gold" Pin Program, "Go For The Gold" Pin Program Final Drawing & more.

