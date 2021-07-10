2021 National Cherry Festival

Carnival riders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City were lucky to walk away with no injuries after one of the rides broke down. The Cherry Festival is in the process of wrapping up today, and festival organizers are breathing a sigh of relief after a nearly tragic accident happened. While carnival goers were enjoying a pendulum style ride on the midway, something started to go wrong. In the video above, you can see the moments that the platform holding the ride starts to collapse.