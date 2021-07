Trent Randell Richards, 60, passed away on July 2, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1960, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Randell Jay Richards and Margo Andrasen Richards. He attended school in St. Anthony and then later in Idaho Falls, Idaho when his family moved. Trent graduated from Skyline High School in 1979. In 1980, he joined the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany.