(KUTV) — A Utah woman who was attacked from behind while on a walk near a campground in Idaho was able to escape, and investigators are trying to locate her attacker. The 35-year-old woman told sheriff's officials she went up to Willow Flat Campground near Preston on Monday afternoon and walked the trail around the campground. The walk was shorter than she would have liked, so she decided to take the ATV trail west of the south campground parking lot. She followed the trail west until she crossed a bridge over the Cub River and went further up "to the overlook near the cattle guard," according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.