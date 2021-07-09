New Music Releases July 9: BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj and More

Billie Eilish has released her newest single, “NDA.”. Set to appear on her forthcoming album Happier Than Ever, the FINNEAS-produced cut hears the young star talk a bit about her personal life and the impact of her career on personal relationships. Eilish alludes to different incidents in her life heavily affected by fame: the terrifying May 2020 event when a stalker managed to find the address of her family’s home, secretly buying a house when she was only 17, forcing men to sign non-disclosure agreements to be with her and maybe even switching careers and going “Somewhere in Kaua’i where I can disappear.”