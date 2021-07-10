Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Madison; Monroe; St. Clair; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Clinton County in south central Illinois Southwestern Bond County in south central Illinois Monroe County in southwestern Illinois Madison County in southwestern Illinois Western Washington County in south central Illinois St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois St. Louis City in east central Missouri Northern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Eastern St. Louis County in east central Missouri * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1242 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Portage Des Sioux to Mackenzie to near Byrnes Mill, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lemay, Mehlville, Affton, Spanish Lake, Green Park, St. George, Bella Villa, West Alton and East Carondelet around 1250 AM CDT. Cahokia, Columbia, Dupo, Cahokia Parks Airport and Brooklyn around 1255 AM CDT. St. Louis, Alton, Centreville, East Alton, Fairmont City and Alorton around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Arnold, Wood River, Washington Park, South Roxana, Roxana, Hartford, Rosewood Heights, East St. Louis, Fairview Heights, Bethalto, Pontoon Beach, Millstadt, Barnhart, Oakville, Imperial, Belleville, Edwardsville, Swansea, Shiloh, Valmeyer, Fountain, Maryville, Freeburg, Smithton, Glen Carbon, Troy and Waterloo. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 36. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 41. Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 180 and 191. This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site, Mastodon Historic Site, Gov. Dunklin`s Grave Historic Site, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH