Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otoe County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otoe by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otoe The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Southern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Southern Mills County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa Northeastern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1240 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Pacific Junction to 5 miles southwest of Villisca, moving south at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Clarinda and Sidney around 1250 AM CDT. Riverton around 1255 AM CDT. Hamburg and Braddyville around 100 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 29. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverton, NE
County
Otoe County, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Otoe, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog faults FBI response to Larry Nassar abuse allegations

The FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations of abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar with the seriousness and urgency required, a federal watchdog says. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that FBI officials failed to quickly...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy