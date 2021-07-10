Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otoe The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Southern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Southern Mills County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa Northeastern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1240 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Pacific Junction to 5 miles southwest of Villisca, moving south at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Clarinda and Sidney around 1250 AM CDT. Riverton around 1255 AM CDT. Hamburg and Braddyville around 100 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 29. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH