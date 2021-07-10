Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Worcester Red Sox use fast start to defeat Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, 10-3

By Jason Kates
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A four-run first inning highlighted an offensive outburst for the Worcester Red Sox in a 10-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. The WooSox jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, receiving two-run singles from both Franchy Cordero and Jack Lopez. In the top of the fourth with Worcester ahead 4-1 following a first inning solo homer for Iron Pig infielder Nick Maton, the WooSox regained a four-run advantage on an RBI double for Marcus Wilson.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ockimey
Person
Daniel Gossett
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Brandon Brennan
Person
Homer
Person
Chris Herrmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#The Worcester Red Sox#Woosox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

WooSox notebook: Franchy Cordero ‘hasn’t missed a beat’ at first base, says coach Bruce Crabbe

WORCESTER -- If there was one player who is on a shortlist to be called up from Triple-A Worcester, it’s Franchy Cordero. On Wednesday the news broke that it’s soon to be the Red Sox’ No. 3 prospect Jarren Duran’s shot at making his mark in the big leagues as he joins the team in New York to start the second half of the season. It was only a matter of time for the outfielder, who hit .270 with 15 home runs and 32 runs batted in with 12 stolen bases through 46 games in his first stint with the WooSox.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Matt Barnes went from trade rumors to contract extension and All-Star Game appearance in 11-month span

DENVER — Matt Barnes was mentioned in trade rumors 11 months ago when the last-place Red Sox were deadline sellers. What a difference one year makes. The closer signed a two-year, $18.75-million extension with Boston on Sunday, then pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first All-Star Game here Tuesday at Coors Field. The American League won 5-2 over the National League.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Trevor Story: Boston Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts ‘is so underrated it’s unbelievable’

DENVER — Colorado Rockies star shortstop Trevor Story said he wishes he could see Xander Bogaerts play more. “The AL/NL kind of keeps us apart, but man, he’s so underrated it’s unbelievable,” Story said before the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game here at Coors Field on Monday. “He’s such a good player on both sides of the ball. I appreciate just the way he goes out there every day and posts every day. It feels like he’s getting an extra-base hit every day. He’s just a really productive player. And he’s good for the game.”
NHLPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller retires, ‘My spirit for the game is there, unfortunately, my body isn’t’

After a career defined by toughness but hampered by injuries, Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller announced his retirement from hockey Wednesday. Miller was an inspirational story for the 2020-21 Bruins working his way back to the ice after a knee injury that required multiple surgeries claimed the end of his 2018-19 season and all of 2019-20. A popular teammate, Miller had a goal and an assist in 28 games.
NHLPosted by
MassLive.com

Brandon Carlo, Boston Bruins agree to contract extension for 6 years, $24.6 million

As the Bruins head into what figures to be a busy part of an active offseason, they checked one large item off of their to-do list. Restricted free agent Brandon Carlo and the club agreed to a six-year deal worth $4.1 million per year against the salary cap Wednesday. As a restricted free agent the 24-year-old defenseman needed to be protected from the expansion draft either way so there was no motivation to wait to sign him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy