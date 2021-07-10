Worcester Red Sox use fast start to defeat Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, 10-3

WORCESTER -- If there was one player who is on a shortlist to be called up from Triple-A Worcester, it’s Franchy Cordero. On Wednesday the news broke that it’s soon to be the Red Sox’ No. 3 prospect Jarren Duran’s shot at making his mark in the big leagues as he joins the team in New York to start the second half of the season. It was only a matter of time for the outfielder, who hit .270 with 15 home runs and 32 runs batted in with 12 stolen bases through 46 games in his first stint with the WooSox.