Worcester Red Sox use fast start to defeat Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, 10-3
A four-run first inning highlighted an offensive outburst for the Worcester Red Sox in a 10-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. The WooSox jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, receiving two-run singles from both Franchy Cordero and Jack Lopez. In the top of the fourth with Worcester ahead 4-1 following a first inning solo homer for Iron Pig infielder Nick Maton, the WooSox regained a four-run advantage on an RBI double for Marcus Wilson.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0