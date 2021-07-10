Prince Harry ‘sacrifices everything’ for Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Catherine St-Laurent is a philanthropic and strategic communications adviser who has worked with everyone from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Melinda and Bill Gates. She recently transitioned to serve as a senior adviser to the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable organization, and formerly worked as the chief of staff for the duo. In April 2021, St-Laurent launched Acora Partners, a boutique philanthropic advising and social-impact consulting firm (working with individuals, families, not-for-profits, and corporations on giving back) with her business partner, Rebecca Goldman. She’s also an advisory board member of The Helm, a venture firm supporting investments in female-founded start-ups. She is 40 and currently lives in Seattle with her husband and two kids, and is planning to relocate to New York City later this summer. Here’s how she gets it done.
