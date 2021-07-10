Prince Harry ‘sacrifices everything’ for Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey is now their Emmy-nominated bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The jaw-dropping, two hour interview, which aired in early March, has been nominated for an award in the category “Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.” Meghan and Harry are not listed as nominees, with the focus instead being on the production team and host. The interview saw Meghan and Harry make a series of shocking allegations against the British royal family that rocked the institution. Meghan accused an unnamed member of the royal family of expressing “concerns” about the likely color of her baby’s skin, said that the institution ignored her pleas for help when she was suicidal, and claimed that courtiers refused to correct what she said were false claims in the British media that she made Kate Middleton cry in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry.