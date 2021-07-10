Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

La. Scientists the First to See Black Hole Swallow Dead Star

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — More than a billion years ago and hundreds of millions of light-years away, a ravenous mass of gravitational power known to scientists as a black hole swallowed a smaller, dead star whole, like an alligator eating its fill of nutria. Then it happened again. The ripples...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#Star System#100 Year Flood#The Black Hole#Ap#Livingston Parish#Wa#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyadafruit.com

Rare Collision of Black Hole and Neutron Star

The gravitational waves from both collisions were detected by the National Science Foundation’s Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the United States, and by Virgo in Italy. The events are named GW200105 and GW200115, for the date when each gravitational wave was observed. Both signals represent the final moments as a black hole and a neutron star spiraled in and merged together. For GW200105, the black hole is estimated to be about 9 times the mass of the sun, with a companion neutron star of about 1.9 solar masses. The the two objects are estimated to have merged around 900 million years ago. GW200115 is the product of a 6-solar-mass black hole, which collided with a neutron star about 1.5 times the mass of our sun, around 1 billion years ago. In both events, the black holes were large enough that they likely devoured their neutron stars completely, leaving very little to no light in their aftermath.
AstronomyDaily Northwestern

Northwestern astrophysicists among research team that discovered first black hole-neutron star mergers

An international team of astrophysicists, including two Northwestern researchers, detected the first black hole-neutron star mergers, according to a Wednesday news release. The researchers detected two separate collisions between a black hole and a neutron star. The two new gravitational-wave events, which occurred 10 days apart in January 2020, are the first “confident observations” of the kind. According to the release, researchers can now estimate the frequency of these events in the universe.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover a Supra-Massive Black Hole Population in a “Fluffy” Star Cluster in Our Galaxy

Palomar 5 is a unique star cluster. This is firstly because it is one of the “fluffiest” clusters in the halo of our Galaxy, with the average distance between the stars being a few light-years, comparable to the distance from the Sun to the nearest star. Secondly, it has a specular stellar stream associated with it that spans more than 20 degrees across the sky. In a paper published on July 5, 2021, in Nature Astronomy, an international team of astronomers and astrophysicists led by the University of Barcelona show that both distinguishing features of Palomar 5 are likely the result of an oversized black hole population of more than 100 black holes in the center of the cluster.
AstronomyAPS Physics

Black Hole Area Law Tested

By comparing the sizes of black holes before and after a merger, researchers have tested Hawking’s theorem on black hole areas. Black holes may be the oddest cosmic creatures, but they should follow simple laws dictated by thermodynamics. Stephen Hawking formulated one such law, stating that the area of a black hole’s event horizon—much like entropy—cannot decrease over time (at least on timescales much shorter than the age of the Universe). Testing this law by sizing up individual black holes is currently impossible, but gravitational-wave observations now allow researchers to do so using black hole mergers. Maximiliano Isi of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and colleagues report a direct test of the theorem, obtained by analyzing the first merger ever detected, GW150914. The team’s comparison of the black hole sizes before and after the merger shows that the theorem isn’t violated [1].
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Detected a Black Hole-Neutron Star Merger, and Then Another Just 10 Days Later

The interior of a neutron star is perhaps the strangest state of matter in the universe. The material is squeezed so tightly that atoms collapse into a sea of nuclear material. We still aren’t sure whether nucleons maintain their integrity in this state, or whether they dissolve into quark matter. To really understand neutron star matter we need to pull it apart to see how it works and to do that takes a black hole. This is why astronomers are excited about the recent discovery of not one, but two mergers between a neutron star and a black hole.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

How to Safely Jump Into a Black Hole

Our understanding of black holes has exploded in recent years, with landmark works like the photograph of the Messier 87 galaxy’s supermassive black hole and the recent discovery of a “tiny” three-sun-mass black hole in our own galaxy. But what would it be like to make the next leap: to visit—and even enter—a black hole? We asked the experts.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Meet the Scientist Who Is Preparing for Humanity's First Contact with Aliens

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. It’s a moment that has been captured in countless iconic sci-fi movies: An alien species either sends a message to Earth or actually arrives planet-side, initiating an unprecedented relationship between civilizations that can be benign, hostile, or just plain inscrutable, depending on the film.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Could You Survive Going Into or Living in a Black Hole?

There are many ways to die in space, from burning up on Venus, to freezing on Mars, being exposed to the vacuum of space, to being struck by an asteroid crash or a gamma-ray burst. Basically, outer space is a terrifying place and there's not much we could do to avoid any of these fates. One phenomenon, a black hole, might hold the record for "most horrifying, yet fascinating, way to die in space." Here's a look at what happens when you first encounter a black hole, and how you might survive and even thrive after such an awful encounter. First:
AstronomyPosted by
K945

Louisiana Astronomers 1st to See an Awesome Black Hole Eat a Star

I don't know what you had to eat over the 4th of July holiday, but a couple of black holes I heard about were gobbling up entire neutron stars making super-massive pigs of themselves. OK, so it wasn't really this past weekend, it was somewhere on the order of billions of years ago, literally hundreds of millions of light-years away from here. But, there's no denying it - proof of the all-you-can-eat dead star buffet was discovered right here in the Bayou State.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Stars lensed by the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way: predictions for ELT, TMT, GMT, and JWST

Gravitational lensing is an important prediction of general relativity, providing both its test and a tool to detect faint but amplified sources and to measure masses of lenses. For some applications (e.g. testing the theory), a point source lensed by a point-like lens would be more advantageous. However, until now only one gravitationally lensed star has been resolved. The future telescopes will resolve very small lensing signatures for stars orbiting the supermassive black hole (SMBH) in the center of the Milky Way. The lensing signatures should however be easier to detect for background stars. We predict that ELT, TMT, and GMT will resolve the lensed images of around 100 (60) stars in the disk and 30 (20) stars in the bulge in the background of the SMBH, down to 28 (27) mag (Vega) limits at K-band, requiring 5 (1) hr of integration. In order to detect several such stars one needs the limit of at least 24 mag. With a decade-long monitoring one can also detect the rotation of the lensed images. The detection of elongated images will not be possible, because this would require a nearly perfect source-lens alignment. JWST will likely be limited by the confusion caused by stars near the Galactic center. The detection of such lensed images will provide a very clean test of general relativity, when combined with the SMBH mass measurement from orbital motions of stars, and accurate measurements of the SMBH properties, because both the source and the lens can be considered point-like.
Physicsarxiv.org

Page Curves and Islands in Charged Dilaton Black Holes

We study the Page curve in the four dimensional asymptotically flat eternal Garfinkle-Horowitz-Strominger dilaton black holes by applying the "quantum extremal surface" prescription. The results demonstrate that without island, the entanglement entropy of Hawking radiation is proportional to time and divergent at late times. While taking account of the emergence of the island extending slightly outside the event horizon, the entanglement entropy of Hawking radiation stops growing and eventually reaches a saturation value, which is twice of the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy and consistent with the finiteness of the von Neumann entropy of eternal black holes. Moreover, we discuss the impact of the parameter $n$ and charge $Q$ on the Page time. The influence of $n$ on it can neglected when the ratio of the charge $Q$ to the black hole mass $M$ is sufficiently small, but the charge $Q$ has a significant impact on Page time. Importantly, at the extremal case, the Page time becomes divergent or vanishing, in which the semiclassical theory needs further investigation.
AstronomyAPS physics

Pseudospectrum and Black Hole Quasinormal Mode Instability

We study the stability of quasinormal modes (QNM) in asymptotically flat black hole spacetimes by means of a pseudospectrum analysis. The construction of the Schwarzschild QNM pseudospectrum reveals the following: (i) the stability of the slowest-decaying QNM under perturbations respecting the asymptotic structure, reassessing the instability of the fundamental QNM discussed by Nollert [H. P. Nollert, About the Significance of Quasinormal Modes of Black Holes, Phys. Rev. D 53, 4397 (1996)] as an “infrared” effect; (ii) the instability of all overtones under small-scale (“ultraviolet”) perturbations of sufficiently high frequency, which migrate towards universal QNM branches along pseudospectra boundaries, shedding light on Nollert’s pioneer work and Nollert and Price’s analysis [H. P. Nollert and R. H. Price, Quantifying Excitations of Quasinormal Mode Systems, J. Math. Phys. (N.Y.) 40, 980 (1999)]. Methodologically, a compactified hyperboloidal approach to QNMs is adopted to cast QNMs in terms of the spectral problem of a non-self-adjoint operator. In this setting, spectral (in)stability is naturally addressed through the pseudospectrum notion that we construct numerically via Chebyshev spectral methods and foster in gravitational physics. After illustrating the approach with the Pöschl-Teller potential, we address the Schwarzschild black hole case, where QNM (in)stabilities are physically relevant in the context of black hole spectroscopy in gravitational-wave physics and, conceivably, as probes into fundamental high-frequency spacetime fluctuations at the Planck scale.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Signals of Extinct Extraterrestrial Civilizations –“Echo Throughout the Milky Way”

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
AstronomyGizmodo

One Day, Black Holes Will Be All That's Left of This Star Cluster

Some 80,000 light-years away, a group of black holes is slowly becoming the only show in town, according to a team of astronomers that recently modeled a globular cluster called Palomar 5. The cluster, which has streams of stars issuing from two arms on either side of it, will eventually be solely constituted by black holes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Measuring the contribution of neutron star-black hole mergers to the production of heavy metals

The origin of the heavy elements in the Universe is not fully determined. Neutron star-black hole (NSBH) and neutron star-neutron star mergers may both produce heavy elements via rapid neutron-capture process (r-process). We use the recent detection of gravitational waves from NSBHs, improved measurements of neutron star equation-of-state, and the most modern numerical simulations of the ejected materials from binary collisions to investigate the production of heavy elements from binary mergers. As the amount of ejecta depends on the mass and spin distribution of compact objects, as well as on the equation-of-state of neutron stars, we consider various models for these quantities, informed by gravitational-wave and pulsar data. We find that even in the most favorable model, neutron star-black hole mergers are unlikely to account for more than 77% of the r-process elements in the local Universe. If black holes have preferentially small spins, this bound decreases to 35%. Finally, if black hole spins are small and there is a dearth of low mass ($<5M_{\odot}$) black holes in NSBH binaries, the NSBH contribution to r-process elements is negligible.
AstronomyArs Technica

Cluster full of black holes may be spitting out stars

As we carefully map the stars of our Milky Way, we're able to identify features that tell us of its history. These include local details, such as the stars that have passed through an area from which something would be able to detect Earth. And it includes far larger structures, like the trails of stars left behind by smaller galaxies that have merged with our own.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Spin and Orientation of the Black Hole in XTE J1908$+$094

NuSTAR observed the black hole candidate XTE J1908$+$094 during its 2013 and 2019 outbursts. We use relativistic reflection to measure the spin of the black hole through 19 different assumptions of relxill flavors and parameter combinations. The most favored model in terms of Deviance Information Criterion (DIC) measures the spin of the black hole to be $a = 0.55^{+0.29}_{-0.45}$, and an inclination of $\theta=27^{+2}_{-3}$ degrees ($1\sigma$ statistical errors). We look at the effects of coronal geometry assumptions and density of the accretion disk on the spin prediction. All 19 tested models provide consistent spin estimates. We discuss the evolution of spin measurement techniques using relativistic reflection in X-ray binaries and discuss the implications of this spin measurement in reconciling the distributions of stellar mass black hole spin measurements made through X-ray and gravitational wave observations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy