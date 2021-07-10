Canned Tuna Market Featuring A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., And Bumble Bee Foods LLC | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The canned tuna market is expected to grow by USD 3.81 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the canned tuna market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The canned tuna market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Canned Tuna Market Participants:

A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd.The company offers solutions for the manufacture and export of canned tuna, sardine, and mackerel in Thailand.

American Tuna Inc.The company offers solutions for harvesting and packing high-quality sustainable canned albacore tuna.

Bumble Bee Foods LLCThe company offers solutions for tuna packaging in cans, pouches, and easy-to-cook kits.

Canned Tuna Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Canned tuna market is segmented as below:

Product

Canned Skipjack Tuna

Canned Yellowfin Tuna

Canned Albacore Tuna

Other Canned Tuna

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

The canned tuna market is driven by the launch of new products. In addition, the health benefits associated with tuna consumption are expected to trigger the canned tuna market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

