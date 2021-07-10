Cancel
Canned Tuna Market Featuring A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., And Bumble Bee Foods LLC | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The canned tuna market is expected to grow by USD 3.81 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the canned tuna market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The canned tuna market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Canned Seafood Market - Global canned seafood market is segmented by product (canned tuna, canned salmon, and other canned seafood), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Poke Foods Market - Global poke foods market is segmented by product (varieties of tuna and other species) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Canned Tuna Market Participants:

A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd.The company offers solutions for the manufacture and export of canned tuna, sardine, and mackerel in Thailand.

American Tuna Inc.The company offers solutions for harvesting and packing high-quality sustainable canned albacore tuna.

Bumble Bee Foods LLCThe company offers solutions for tuna packaging in cans, pouches, and easy-to-cook kits.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/canned-tuna-market-industry-analysis

Canned Tuna Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Canned tuna market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Canned Skipjack Tuna
  • Canned Yellowfin Tuna
  • Canned Albacore Tuna
  • Other Canned Tuna
  • Geography
  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • South America

The canned tuna market is driven by the launch of new products. In addition, the health benefits associated with tuna consumption are expected to trigger the canned tuna market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the canned tuna market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43059

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/canned-tuna-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/canned-tunamarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canned-tuna-market-featuring-aec-canning-co-ltd-american-tuna-inc-and-bumble-bee-foods-llc--technavio-301328381.html

SOURCE Technavio

