Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2021-2025 | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bio-based propylene glycol market is expected to grow by USD 110.31 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bio-based propylene glycol market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The bio-based propylene glycol market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include: Global Bio Polypropylene Market - Global bio polypropylene market is segmented by application (injection molding, fiber, films, and others) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bio-soluble Fiber Market - Global bio-soluble fiber market is segmented by end-user (petrochemical, ceramics and glass, metal and foundry, power, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Participants:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.The company offers propylene glycol for various industrial applications.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.The company offers propylene glycol which is used as a common ingredient in a variety of resins, lubricants, cosmetics, paints, detergents, and antifreeze.

Ayas Renewables Inc.The company offers renewable propylene glycol which is used in various products including food, brake fluids, cosmetics, paints, and others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here for a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/bio-based-propylene-glycol-market-industry-analysis

Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2021-2025: SegmentationBio-based propylene glycol market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Unsaturated Polyester Resins
  • Functional Fluids And Antifreeze Products
  • Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, And Food
  • Detergents And Household Products
  • Other Applications
  • Geography
  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

The bio-based propylene glycol market is driven by the growth in biodiesel production. In addition, an increase in environmental awareness leading to the use of bio-based products is expected to trigger the bio-based propylene glycol market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the bio-based propylene glycol market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43992

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/bio-based-propylene-glycol-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/bio-based-propylene-glycolmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-based-propylene-glycol-market-2021-2025--post-covid-19-analysis--technavio-301328382.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
838
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
Comments / 0

