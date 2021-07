Here’s what we know. Nextdoor, a 13-year-old social network designed to digitally connect local community residents, is going public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). As a result of choosing this “blank check” style of funding, all the metrics and measurements — such as daily active users, churn, revenue, losses — investors would normally use to value the company are unavailable, shrouded in mystery. Nonetheless, Nextdoor’s backdoor listing plan has still been able to derive a valuation for this business of roughly $4.3 billion.