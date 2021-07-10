Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market In Europe | $ 2.24 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexa4Dreams AS, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and UAB koncernas SBA are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: SegmentationReady to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Home RTA Furniture
  • Office RTA Furniture
  • Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • Geography
  • Germany
  • France
  • Sweden
  • UK
  • Rest Of Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43235

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexa4Dreams AS, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and UAB koncernas SBA.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market size in Europe
  • Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market trends in Europe
  • Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market industry analysis in Europe

The reduction in average urban living space in Europe is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, uncertainty in the costs of raw material used for RTA furniture may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Luxury Furniture Market - Global luxury furniture market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and application (residential and commercial). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bedroom Furniture Market - Global bedroom furniture market is segmented by product (BBLH, wardrobes, mattresses and supporters, chests and chest of drawers, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Home RTA furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Office RTA furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd.
  • Dorel Industries Inc.
  • FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
  • Flexa4Dreams AS
  • Inter IKEA Holding BV
  • Meubles Demeyere SA
  • Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG
  • Steinhoff International Holdings NV
  • Tvilum AS
  • UAB koncernas SBA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/ready-to-assemble-furniture-market-in-europe-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-ready-to-assemble-rta-furnituremarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-to-assemble-rta-furniture-market-in-europe---2-24-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301328375.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
839
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Market#Market Environment#Market Research#Rta#Emerging Market#Cagr#Dorel Industries Inc#Fabryki Mebli Forte Sa#Flexa4dreams As#Inter Ikea Holding Bv#Gmbh And#Uab Koncernas Sba#Vendor Analysis#Rta#Mea#Bblh#Apac#Europe Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Trocars and Access Devices Market Size is Expected to Expand at a Modest CAGR by 2026

DelveInsight's Trocars and Access Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Trocars and Access Devices and the historical and forecasted Trocars and Access Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Ready to Assemble Furnitures Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2027

The “ Ready to Assemble Furnitures – Market Development Scenario ” Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Flexsteel (Home Styles), Dorel Industries, Sauder Woodworking, South Shore, Inter IKEA Systems, Tvilum, Homestar, Whalen Furniture & Bush Industries. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Cardamom Market From Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Grows By USD 168.87 Million During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cardamom market, operating under the consumer staples industry. The latest report on the cardamom market 2021-2025, estimates it to register an incremental growth of by $ 168.87 mn, at a CAGR of over 3.06% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Health Care Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cataract surgery devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour....
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In The Pharmaceuticals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell culture protein surface coating market is expected to grow by USD 433.78 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the cell culture protein surface coating market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Coconut Water Market In Europe | Analyzing Growth In The Soft Drinks Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 389.45 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the coconut water market in Europe to register a CAGR of about 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Catheter Stabilization Device Market|Application & Geography - Forecast & Analysis, 2021 -2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Catheter Stabilization Device Market and our latest report shows that the market size is expected to reach a value of USD 710.81 million during 2021-2025 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.84% The emerging economies such as India and China are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for top players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of heart and other lifestyle diseases.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Curtain Airbags Market |Application And Geography - Forecast And Analysis 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Automotive Curtain Airbags Marketand the market size is expected to reach a value of USD 50.16 million, at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2021-2025. This research study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and targeting current and potential customers across segmentations. According to our comprehensive survey, the need to improve business efficiency is projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy