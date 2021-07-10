Cancel
Pharmaceutical Logistics Market In North America To Grow By $ 3.56 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Healthcare Logistics Market - Global healthcare logistics market is segmented by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices), service (transportation and warehousing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market - Global refrigerated road transportation market is segmented by type (refrigerated trailers and refrigerated vans) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Participants in North America:

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCPThe company offers pharma freight and logistics, and warehouse parks.

Air CanadaThe company offers a wide range of shipping solutions and services.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.The company offers a wide range of supply chain and logistics facilities.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/pharmaceutical-logistics-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pharmaceutical logistics market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Non-cold Chain
  • Cold Chain
  • Geography
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America is driven by the rise in pharmaceutical sales. In addition, the consolidation in the North American pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to trigger the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43655

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/pharmaceutical-logistics-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/pharmaceutical-logisticsmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-logistics-market-in-north-america-to-grow-by--3-56-billion-during-2021-2025--technavio-301328380.html

SOURCE Technavio

