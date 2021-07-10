Cancel
Agriculture

Global Processed Meat Market In The US | $ 5.38 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed meat market in the US is poised to grow by USD 5.38 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the processed meat market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods.

The processed meat market in US analysis includes the type and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing emphasis on packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the processed meat market in us growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The processed meat market in the US covers the following areas:Processed Meat Market in US SizingProcessed Meat Market in US ForecastProcessed Meat Market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aurora Packing Co.
  • Ben E. Keith Co.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Conagra Brands Inc.
  • Foster Farms
  • OSI Group LLC
  • Pilgrims Pride Corp.
  • Sysco Corp.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.
  • Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Specialty retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Chilled meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Frozen poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Canned meat and meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Frozen red meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/processed-meat-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/processed-meatmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-processed-meat-market-in-the-us---5-38-billion-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301328378.html

SOURCE Technavio

