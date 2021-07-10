Global Processed Meat Market In The US | $ 5.38 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed meat market in the US is poised to grow by USD 5.38 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the processed meat market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods.

The processed meat market in US analysis includes the type and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing emphasis on packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the processed meat market in us growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The processed meat market in the US covers the following areas:Processed Meat Market in US SizingProcessed Meat Market in US ForecastProcessed Meat Market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aurora Packing Co.

Ben E. Keith Co.

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Foster Farms

OSI Group LLC

Pilgrims Pride Corp.

Sysco Corp.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Specialty retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Chilled meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Frozen poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canned meat and meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Frozen red meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

