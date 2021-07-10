Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH AND SALT BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1039 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 255. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 224. US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 244. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 166. Russel Gulch Canyon, Kellner Canyon, Ice House Canyon, Sixshooter Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Bloody Tanks Wash are all included in this warning. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE