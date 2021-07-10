Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH AND SALT BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1039 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 255. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 224. US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 244. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 166. Russel Gulch Canyon, Kellner Canyon, Ice House Canyon, Sixshooter Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Bloody Tanks Wash are all included in this warning. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and be cautious near any elevated water.
Buchanan County, IAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Buchanan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUCHANAN COUNTY At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fairbank, or 7 miles southwest of Oelwein, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hazleton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HAVASU CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. The stream gauge on Havasu Creek at Supai reported just under a 2 foot rise and the water is just beginning to recede. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 510 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen. Moderate rain continues at this time with additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona and Red Rock State Park. This includes the following swimming holes Buddha Beach/Red Rock Crossing and Crescent Moon Ranch. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 367 and 372. This includes the following streams and drainages Oak Creek, Turkey Creek, Dry Beaver Creek, Dry Creek and Spring Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Columbia County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Columbia; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WESTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Baraboo, or near Baraboo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, West Baraboo, Bluffview, North Freedom, Merrimac, Rock Springs, Loganville, Harmony Grove, Interstate 90/94 Interchange, Okee and Devils Lake St Park. People attending The Sauk County Fair should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near any elevated water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution around any areas with elevated or ponding water or debris from flooding.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 854 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden and Aguila. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 22:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 854 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden and Aguila. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin Village. Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00" has fallen with additional rainfall possible.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 16:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Partridge Creek, Martin Dam Draw, Monument Wash, and Cataract Creek drainages north of Interstate 40 and west of Highway 64 in rural Coconino County. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is moving into the area with additional amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following streams and drainages Miller Wash, Ash Fork Draw, Martin Dam Draw, Havasu Creek, Pineveta Wash, Johnson Creek, Cataract Creek, Eightmile Creek, Partridge Creek, Sandstone Wash and Monument Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS WINNEBAGO COUNTY EARLY THIS EVENING At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Redgranite to near Princeton to near Montello. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rush Lake around 605 PM CDT. Oshkosh around 630 PM CDT. Northern Lake Winnebago and Central Lake Winnebago around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Lake Butte Des Morts, Rivermoor, Borth, Winneconne, Harbor Springs, Allenville, Fisk and Lake Butte Des Mor. People at Sunnyview Expo Center, EAA Grounds in Oshkosh, and Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh should consider seeking safe shelter.
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Riley THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLOUD COUNTIES At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to four inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Clay Center, Riley, Miltonvale, Leonardville, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Aurora and Idana. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bee FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Calumet County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CALUMET, SOUTHWESTERN MANITOWOC AND EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and excessive rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, St Anna, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Spring Valley, Brothertown, Stockbridge, Wells, Potter, Clover and Hayton. In addition, law enforcement reported street flooding in Oshkosh. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 140 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Peach Springs along Historic Route 66 has measured over a half inch of rainfall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding is hard to see at night. Be extra cautious if driving tonight and turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 211 AM MST, Rainfall has largely ceased over the warned area, though additional rainfall is likely around a quarter of an inch. Flash flooding remains a threat, so continue to heed road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding is hard to see at night. Be extra cautious if driving tonight and turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 211 AM MST, Rainfall has largely ceased over the warned area, though additional rainfall is likely around a quarter of an inch. Flash flooding remains a threat, so continue to heed road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 400 AM MST. * At 101 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Highway 93 from Dolan Springs down to Kingman and Golden Valley including the Hualapai Mountains and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Observations and satellite. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Chloride, New Kingman-Butler, Windy Point Campground, Packsaddle Campground, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Dw Ranch Road, Hualapai Mountain Park, Blake Ranch Road, Wild Cow Campground, Hualapai Peak, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Rainfall rates over 1 inch per hour have been observed and will be possible over the next 3 hours. These rainfall rates could impact both the Element Fire and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 854 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden and Aguila. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

