Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shohei Ohtani reaches upper deck in Seattle with 33rd homer

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday night put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark. Ohtani’s solo shot in the third inning off Marco Gonzales soared into the top deck of right field at T-Mobile Park. The Angels' two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Upper Deck#Ballpark#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBAOL Corp

Shohei Ohtani makes all kinds of history with 30th homer of season

We may never run out of ways to show that Shohei Ohtani is special, but Friday's performance provides plenty on its own. The Los Angeles Angels phenom entered Friday already on a tear, having won AL Player of the Month for a month of June in which he hit .309/.423/.889. He already held the MLB lead in home runs with 28. He was already making history.
MLBNew York Post

Shohei Ohtani hits two homers to up total to 30 in Angels’ win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh’s two-out single in the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Ohtani drew a walk...
MLBMLB

Shohei Ohtani's 459-ft. smash

Statcast measures the projected distance and exit velocity of Shohei Ohtani's bellowing 459-ft. home run to center field in the bottom 3rd.
MLBHalos Heaven

Shohei Ohtani named Player of the Month in American League

The month of June was unlike anything we’ve ever seen from Shohei Ohtani. After a historic month, Ohtani was named the American League Player of the Month. At the plate, Ohtani started 23 games and hit .309/.423/.889/1.312 with 13 homers and 23 runs driven in. Over a stretch from June 18-June 30, Ohtani hit nine homers with 16 runs driven in while posting an astonishing OPS of 1.464.
MLBHalos Heaven

Shohei Ohtani is the No. 1 seed in Home Run Derby

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the eight-man field for the 2021 Home Run Derby. Shohei Ohtani, who leads all of baseball with 32 home runs, will be the No. 1 seed. He’ll face Juan Soto in the first round, who is the No. 8 seed with 11 home runs. The other players competing in the Derby will be the 2019 winner Pete Alonso, Matt Olson, Joey Gallo, Trevor Story, Trey Mancini and Salvador Perez.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles lose, 8-7, to Angels as Shohei Ohtani homers twice and scores winning run

Over this most recent stretch of their road trip, the Orioles have been swinging some hot bats. Even as they continued Friday night in the first of a three-game series in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels to build a big lead, it didn’t help them win when up against the hottest, most sensational hitter in all of baseball: Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Another day, another historic Shohei Ohtani moment

Shohei Ohtani’s starring role for the Los Angeles Angels as a pitcher and designated hitter set him up to make MLB All-Star Game history. Not a day goes by without Shohei Ohtani doing something incredible. On Sunday, the two-way star made more MLB history by becoming the first player to...
MLBWhittier Daily News

Homers by Jared Walsh, Shohei Ohtani help Angels top Red Sox

ANAHEIM — The two Angels players who will participate in the All-Star Game next week held a private Home Run Derby at Angel Stadium. Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh hit back-to-back homers to give the Angels the lead in the fifth inning and then Walsh hit a second homer that provided the decisive run in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon.
MLBalbuquerquenews.net

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in spotlight at All-Star Game

DENVER -- Babe Ruth became famous first as a pitcher and then a slugger, and a big piece of his legacy was how he excelled at both. He pitched the Boston Red Sox to the 1918 World Series title before brandishing his Hall of Fame legend with the New York Yankees.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sharp in fourth win

Ohtani (4-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter. The two-way superstar also went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI while batting for himself. Ohtani bounced back nicely after a disastrous last trip to the mound, and Tuesday's quality start was his sixth of the season. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 87:35 K:BB through 67 innings as a pitcher in addition to his massive hitting numbers.
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Shohei Ohtani to start as pitcher, bat leadoff in ASG

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be the American League's starting pitcher and leadoff hitter in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Denver. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will provide the opposition at Coors Field for the National League. He will make his fourth start in the All-Star Game.
MLBthecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes 2 more dingers, becomes first player to reach 30 home runs this season

Shohei Ohtani just keeps taking his mind-blowing 2021 season to new levels. On Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar cranked two more bombs, giving him 30 home runs on the season. He has three more homers than the next-highest mark (27 from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), and that’s while also throwing 60 innings as a pitcher!
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners outslug Angels despite Shohei Ohtani's monster homer

Mitch Haniger hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners overcame a tape-measure home run by Shohei Ohtani to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 7-3 Friday night. The two-out homer, Haniger's 20th long ball of the year, came on a 2-0 pitch from left-hander...
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Alexander: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is must-see TV

With all of the superlatives and all of the comparisons lavished on Shohei Ohtani in what is his first true season as a two-way player, this might describe his impact as well as anything:. Whatever he does, whenever he does it, people stop what they’re doing and pay attention. The...
MLBPosted by
12up

Alex Cora has amazing quote on Shohei Ohtani

What we're seeing Shohei Ohtani accomplish for the Los Angeles Angels this year really is sensational. Not only is he a beast at the plate, but Ohtani is also a fantastic pitcher, putting on a show for the AL West club. If you ask Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora,...
MLBNew York Post

Savor the greatness of Shohei Ohtani: Sherman

DENVER — Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge sat side-by-side for media availability in an outdoor pavilion adjacent to Coors Field on Monday. They represented two All-Stars, of course. Or, perhaps, one. So I asked Cole what it would be like to have one player able to pitch somewhat like him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy