Shohei Ohtani reaches upper deck in Seattle with 33rd homer
SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday night put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark. Ohtani’s solo shot in the third inning off Marco Gonzales soared into the top deck of right field at T-Mobile Park. The Angels' two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet.www.ftimes.com
