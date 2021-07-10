Shohei Ohtani reaches upper deck in Seattle with 33rd homer

Ohtani (4-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter. The two-way superstar also went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI while batting for himself. Ohtani bounced back nicely after a disastrous last trip to the mound, and Tuesday's quality start was his sixth of the season. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 87:35 K:BB through 67 innings as a pitcher in addition to his massive hitting numbers.