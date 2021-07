The 2021 Copa America reaches its conclusion on Saturday night as Brazil and Neymar host Argentina and Lionel Messi. Brazil squeaked through the knockout stage with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Chile and Peru, while Argentina followed up their 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarters by just getting by Colombia in penalty kicks in the semis. It’s the two best teams on the continent with big-time pressure on both superstars. Messi is going for his first Copa America title, and Neymar as is well. If you will recall, Neymar was injured for the tournament when Brazil won the last edition back in 2019.