Ice Cube wants Damian Lillard to come to the Lakers. While speaking with Stephen A. Smith he told Lillard that if he wants to win NBA championships, force a trade to the Lakers. Could the Lakers draft Trey Murphy out of Virginia in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft? Lakers Report host Chase Senior discusses all of the latest Lakers news and rumors.