Ex-Bobcat headed to St. Ambrose Hall

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT — Former Marshalltown High School standout Ali (Dolphin) Dunlap will be inducted into the St. Ambrose University’s Athletic Hall of Fame this coming fall. Dunlap was a 2007 graduate of MHS and one of the best women’s basketball players in St. Ambrose history. She was a three-time NAIA All-American, earning second-team honors in 2008-09 and 2010-11 as well as third-team selection in 2009-10. As a 5-foot-9 guard/forward for the Fighting Bees from 2007-2011, Dunlap accumulated 2,153 career points — a mark that still ranks second in the school’s history.

