A service of thanksgiving for the life of Audrey Hafar will be held Saturday, July 17th at 11 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marshalltown. Reverends Richard Graves and Mary Jane Oakland will officiate. Audrey Hafar, a longtime Marshalltown musician and teacher, died January 27th at the age of 83. Social distancing will be followed at St. Paul’s, and masks are requested for those who are unvaccinated.