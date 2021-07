The Green Bay Voyageurs put up as tough an effort as you could ask for, trying to knock off a hot Chicago team on Saturday. Green Bay FC ultimately fell 2-1 and fell to 1-8-2 on the season. Green Bay gave up the first goal but tied the game up with a goal from Erich Legut at the 12’ mark. Chicago scored at the 66’ minute mark which ended up the difference maker. Green Bay also competed well given the circumstances, as the scheduled game was finalized just a day before the teams squared off.