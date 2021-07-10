SPORTS SHORTS: Trojans sneak by HLV, swept by Benton

South Tama ended its week with a win against HLV Wednesday and a doubleheader defeat to Benton Community Thursday. The Trojans (10-21) went down early against the Warriors, trailing 9-0 after the first two innings of play. In the bottom of the third inning, junior Kyler Smith took the mound for STC in a relief role. He went on to hold the Warriors to three runs the rest of the game (zero runs earned) and struck out seven batters, keeping STC in the game while its offense struggled to get going.