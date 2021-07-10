Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tama, IA

SPORTS SHORTS: Trojans sneak by HLV, swept by Benton

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Tama ended its week with a win against HLV Wednesday and a doubleheader defeat to Benton Community Thursday. The Trojans (10-21) went down early against the Warriors, trailing 9-0 after the first two innings of play. In the bottom of the third inning, junior Kyler Smith took the mound for STC in a relief role. He went on to hold the Warriors to three runs the rest of the game (zero runs earned) and struck out seven batters, keeping STC in the game while its offense struggled to get going.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton, IA
City
Marion, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Tama, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Shorts#Hlv#Warriors#Benton Community#Stc#Gladbrook Reinbeck#Rebels#Norsemen#Agwsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy