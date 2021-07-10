Dennis Lee Mack, 73, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. Dennis was born April 18, 1948, to Paul and Mary (Shay) Mack in Burlington, IA. He graduated from Burlington High school in 1966 and attained his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Florida. Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy in 1971 and was honorably discharged six years later in 1977. Dennis was united in marriage to Mary Minor in Burlington, IA on May 5, 1973.