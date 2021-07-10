Proud veteran Steven “Steve” Ray Tiller, 74, of Marshalltown, previously of State Center, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Iowa Veterans Home. A graveside service for Steve will take place on Friday, July 16 at 10:30 A.M. at Center School Cemetery in rural Marshalltown. Military honors will be provided by the combined VFW / American Legion Honor Guard of the surrounding area. Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 16 beginning at 9:30 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.