Marshalltown, IA

Steven “Steve” Ray Tiller, 74

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProud veteran Steven “Steve” Ray Tiller, 74, of Marshalltown, previously of State Center, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Iowa Veterans Home. A graveside service for Steve will take place on Friday, July 16 at 10:30 A.M. at Center School Cemetery in rural Marshalltown. Military honors will be provided by the combined VFW / American Legion Honor Guard of the surrounding area. Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 16 beginning at 9:30 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

www.timesrepublican.com

