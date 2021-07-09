Cancel
Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Prairie Capital Advisors promotes Anthony Dolan to managing director

By Submitted by Madelyn Funk
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrairie Capital Advisors Inc., a leading corporate advisory and investment banking firm in Oakbrook Terrace, is pleased to announce the promotion of Anthony Dolan to managing director. Anthony Dolan joined Prairie Capital Advisors in 2005 and is a shareholder in the firm. "Anthony has played an important role in the...

