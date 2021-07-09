Prairie Capital Advisors promotes Anthony Dolan to managing director

Pacific Program Management promotes six-year veteran of the firm to lead North America Region for major client account SEATTLE, Wash. – July 15, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Teal Jarzyna to Director of North America for its Amazon account. Responsible for helping move and launch people and space over the past six years, she has worked across multiple service lines for the client, with a focus on improving quality and consistency of project delivery as the global e-commerce leader expanded. Teal is an expert in transition and relocation strategies and has led teams that managed the move of approximately 200,000 people and launched 10 million square feet of space across North America for Amazon. Prior to joining PPM in 2015, she led similar projects for CBRE’s Microsoft account. Teal is a trusted advisor for her clients known for her drive and humor. “Teal is a tremendous leader and embodies PPM’s people-centric client philosophy,” said CEO Clark Lindsay. “She has been an integral element in developing and growing our relationship with Amazon, collaborating with both her client partners and PPM teammates to harness creativity and best practices into innovative methods for delivering service. This promotion is testament to her value for our company and clients.” As Director of North America, Teal will lead PPM’s launch and move projects for Amazon across the United States and Canada outside of the Puget Sound, which has its own dedicated team to serve Amazon’s headquarters. She will continue to report to Christy McFall, the Senior Director for the entire Amazon account at PPM as she develops and leads relocation and space activation programs. She will also lead teams to build site-level occupancy and space planning programs. “I am excited to take on this new leadership role and continue to work with our tremendous team in service to a dynamic client,” Jarzyna said. “The power of our personalized, resourceful approach makes this work incredibly rewarding. All the more so for a client that prides itself on innovation.” Jarzyna held several other leadership positions on this PPM account team, including most recently, Associate Director for the Central division, prior to taking on this expanded role. With more than a decade managing transition and relocation services, Jarzyna’s international experience working with global Fortune 100 clients has made her an energetic, nimble leader whose combined commercial real estate experience and education background in psychology equips her to deliver seamless service. About Pacific Program Management PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with operations in key markets across North America. Since 2009, the company has optimized client real estate by maximizing the potential of people and minimizing risk through the efficient and effective reimagination, deployment, and transition of their workspaces. PPM’s diverse professionals foster client innovation and solutions through three integrated service lines — Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition & Relocation Management — while personifying the company’s dedication to corporate citizenship and the advancement of our communities.