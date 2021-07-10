Washington-San Francisco Runs
Giants first. Austin Slater flies out to deep right center field to Victor Robles. Wilmer Flores walks. Mike Yastrzemski singles to second base. Wilmer Flores to second. Darin Ruf reaches on error. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Fielding error by Gerardo Parra. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Darin Ruf to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Gerardo Parra. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Joey Bart singles to shallow infield. Donovan Solano to second. Darin Ruf to third. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. Joey Bart to second. Donovan Solano to third. Darin Ruf scores. Anthony DeSclafani reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Thairo Estrada out at second.
