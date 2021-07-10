Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington-San Francisco Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Giants first. Austin Slater flies out to deep right center field to Victor Robles. Wilmer Flores walks. Mike Yastrzemski singles to second base. Wilmer Flores to second. Darin Ruf reaches on error. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Fielding error by Gerardo Parra. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Darin Ruf to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Gerardo Parra. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Joey Bart singles to shallow infield. Donovan Solano to second. Darin Ruf to third. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. Joey Bart to second. Donovan Solano to third. Darin Ruf scores. Anthony DeSclafani reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Thairo Estrada out at second.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Gerardo Parra
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Ryne Harper
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Giants 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBgiants365.com

Giants option Joey Bart

Hello and happy Tuesday. The San Francisco Giants optioned Joey Bart on Sunday night, which should come as no surprise. Even with Buster Posey out with an injury, the Giants have two healthy catchers — Curt Casali and Chadwick Tromp — and don't play again until Friday.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Brian Goodwin must’ve not liked Adam Eaton

Before their Wednesday afternoon game, the Chicago White Sox made a headline-level roster transaction. They activated Adam Engel from the injured list which was expected this week but they designated Adam Eaton for assignment. That came as a major surprise as most thought they would just send Jake Burger or Gavin Sheets back to AAA.
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Angels sign veteran outfielder Adam Eaton

The Angels fortified their thin outfield by signing Adam Eaton to a major league deal Wednesday, just two days after the 32-year-old veteran was granted his unconditional release by the Chicago White Sox. The left-handed-hitting Eaton, a key member of the Washington Nationals club that won the World Series in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Salvador Perez Derby splash not enough

Salvador Perez was the fourth KC Royals player in history to make the Home Run Derby and Monday night joined the ranks of Bo Jackson, Danny Tartabull, and Mike Moustakas in competing in the tournament. He also continued the Kansas City trend of getting knocked out in the first round, but it wasn’t without an excellent effort.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Looking for a match in trade for veteran Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop

After a 7-3 loss to the Twins on May 7, the Tigers were a dismal 9-24, and Jonathan Schoop was hitting only .185/.217/.250 through his first 115 plate appearances of the 2021 season. Since that date, however, things have greatly improved for both player and team. Detroit has quietly gone 31-27 over the last two-plus months, while Schoop’s revived bat has been a big part of that success — the veteran infielder has hit .320/.368/.567 with 14 homers over his last 253 PA.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers acquire left-handed reliever Kyle Lobstein

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed reliever Kyle Lobstein from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. The Nationals designated Lobstein for assignment on Saturday. Washington will receive cash considerations in the deal. To make room for Lobstein on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated Ryan Weber...
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Eduardo Escobar gets base hit in MLB All-Star Game

In his first MLB All-Star appearance, Arizona Diamondbacks third basemen Eduardo Escobar made the most out of his only at-bat. At the top of the 7th inning of the MLB All-Star game in Colorado, the D-backs third basemen replaced Padres infielder Manny Machado at third. After the National League team...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Home Run Derby open thread

MLB Sluggers from around the league will test the thin air of Denver Colorado in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby Monday night at Coors Field. The event is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN. The event will feature a bracket format...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Nastiest Pitches From June: Smokin’ Sixteen

Every day we bring you the nastiest pitches of the previous night’s games, and there are a bunch to sift through for our weekly Nastiest Pitch series to determine which pitches are the nastiest of the week. We’ve since narrowed it down to sixteen of the very best pitches from the previous month, and it’s up to you to determine which pitch will be crowned the Nastiest Pitch of June.
MLBPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

The 2021 Homegrown San Francisco Giants Roster

(ESPN 30 for 30 Voice): What if I told you that MLB's winningest team in 2021 would have been more valuable if it hadn't made a single trade or free agent signing?. As the Giants complete another MLB draft (and hold the best record in baseball), it's worth noting that the 39 players currently on MLB 40-man rosters who were drafted or originally signed by San Francisco accrued 28 fWAR (Fangraphs' version of wins above replacement) during the first half, while the 46 players currently on the actual 40-man Giants roster were worth 27.6 fWAR.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...
MLBNew York Post

Savor the greatness of Shohei Ohtani: Sherman

DENVER — Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge sat side-by-side for media availability in an outdoor pavilion adjacent to Coors Field on Monday. They represented two All-Stars, of course. Or, perhaps, one. So I asked Cole what it would be like to have one player able to pitch somewhat like him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy