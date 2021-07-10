Northwoods League: After facing early deficit, Loggers fall to Rox

The La Crosse Loggers trailed by seven runs early in Friday night's game against the St. Cloud Rox, a deficit that was too big to overcome in a 13-8 loss at Copeland Park. The Loggers plated one in the bottom of the first when right fielder Chase Davis scored on a passed ball, but starting pitcher Jacob Ferris allowed four unearned runs in the top of the first, three unearned runs in the second and one earned run in the third as La Crosse (16-24) fell behind 8-1.