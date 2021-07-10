Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Northwoods League: After facing early deficit, Loggers fall to Rox

By Tribune staff
La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe La Crosse Loggers trailed by seven runs early in Friday night's game against the St. Cloud Rox, a deficit that was too big to overcome in a 13-8 loss at Copeland Park. The Loggers plated one in the bottom of the first when right fielder Chase Davis scored on a passed ball, but starting pitcher Jacob Ferris allowed four unearned runs in the top of the first, three unearned runs in the second and one earned run in the third as La Crosse (16-24) fell behind 8-1.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwoods League#The La Crosse Loggers#Casper#The Rochester Honkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy