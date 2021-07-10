Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Spain's Catalonia reimposes virus rules as Delta strain wreaks global havoc

By Sylvain THOMAS, Maryam EL HAMOUCHI, JUNI KRISWANTO, LLUIS GENE, AFP Bureaus, YAMIL LAGE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klsgA_0aslr6yq00
Spain's Catalonia region will reimpose virus restrictions as it faces a surge in cases linked to the deadly Delta variant /AFP

The Spanish region of Catalonia was on Saturday set to reimpose virus restrictions in the face of rising coronavirus infections, as the highly contagious Delta strain forced nations worldwide to put the brakes on a long-awaited return to normalcy.

The highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is sweeping the globe as countries race to inoculate their populations to ward off fresh outbreaks that are increasingly affecting the unvaccinated young.

After an "exponential" rise in cases in recent days, officials in the autonomous region in the northeast of Spain said they had no choice but to reimpose restrictions.

Nightclubs will be closed as of this weekend and a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination will be needed to take part in outdoor activities involving more than 500 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzOnC_0aslr6yq00
Covid-19: new surge in Europe /AFP

"The pandemic has not ended, the new variants are very contagious and we still have significant segments of the population that are not vaccinated," Patricia Plaja, a spokeswoman for the regional government told a news conference.

Also set to reimpose controls Saturday is the Netherlands, where infections rose sevenfold in one week, a surge officials have blamed on the Delta variant.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte ordered the closure of all nightclubs and the curbing of restaurant hours, with visitors to eateries now required to adhere to a 1.5-metre social distancing rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZKsH_0aslr6yq00
Nightlife fans across France can again crowd into clubs, despite warnings over a looming surge in Covid cases due to the more contagious Delta variant /AFP

But the new measures did not mean the Netherlands would return to a lockdown or curfew as in previous months, and Rutte promised the Dutch people could still enjoy a "beautiful summer".

- Struggling to cope -

Officials were equally optimistic despite a surge of cases in Thailand, which will impose a 9 pm to 4 am curfew on Bangkok and nine other provinces Monday to stem a severe third wave of infections that kicked off in April.

"We apologise for difficulties of people living in areas with maximum restrictions, but this will support disease control efficiently. Thailand will be victorious," said Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the task force.

Residents will also be barred from gathering in groups of more than five people, while public transport networks will shut down from 9 pm each night. Supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and electronics stores within malls can stay open but other shops must close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbqQ0_0aslr6yq00
The Delta virus is wreaking havoc in Indonesia, which is reporting hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of cases daily /AFP

Farther south, the Delta virus is wreaking havoc in badly-hit Indonesia, where emergency supplies arrived from Singapore Friday as the country reports hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of cases daily.

Hospitals are struggling to cope, with many now refusing new patients, leaving scores to die at home, while desperate relatives hunt for oxygen tanks to treat the sick.

Nearly 1,000 Indonesian medical workers have died of Covid-19, including more than a dozen who were already fully inoculated, according to the country's medical association.

Authorities said Friday that medics would be given a third booster jab using the vaccine made by US company Moderna, to provide them extra protection.

- Vaccine politics -

Despite the slow resumption of activities in the United States and parts of Europe, the virus continues to wage devastation everywhere from Africa to South America, exposing crucial vaccine supply shortages for some of the world's most vulnerable and accelerating efforts to expand access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTJGW_0aslr6yq00
Cuba approved its home-grown Abdala vaccine for emergency use, the first Latin American coronavirus jab to do so /AFP

Senegal, the EU, the United States, several European governments and other partners, signed an accord in Dakar on Friday to finance vaccine production in the West African state.

And Cuba approved its home-grown Abdala vaccine for emergency use, the first Latin American coronavirus jab to do so and a possible lifeline for a region trying to battle a killer pandemic with modest means.

High vaccination rates may be the only way to stem the spread of the Delta variant, according to a panel of scientists advising the French government, who have warned that as many as 95 percent of people might need to receive jabs before the strain is under control.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Delta#European Union#Spanish#Covid#Dutch#Indonesian#Latin American#Eu#West African#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Cuba
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Netherlands
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19, Delta Strain Worries Health Officials

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, and scientists were able to identify several strains. Each variant has its own characteristics, and to identify them easier, the international community of scientists decided to name them Greek names. More than 25.2% of the world population has received one of the available COBID-19 vaccines, meaning that 3.42 billion doses have already been administered. The statistics also show that, unfortunately, countries with a low income have not benefited from the same accessibility to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, and just 1% of the people from those countries got at least one shot.
POTUSNewsweek

The COVID Air Travel Bans Have Outlived Their Moment | Opinion

Because of COVID-19, visitors still cannot fly directly to the United States from China, Europe, Brazil, South Africa or India (or Iran, but there are other reasons for that). Although colloquially called "travel bans," these policies are not actually bans, and never were. I would know—I helped create them while...
Public HealthTelegraph

Macron warns Covid jabs could be mandatory for all French citizens

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, raised the possibility of forcing all citizens to get vaccinated on Monday, as he announced that jabs would be compulsory from September for health workers to help battle a fresh rise in Covid cases. "We must go towards vaccination of all French people, it is...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Four weeks ago, Israel was celebrating a return to normal life in its battle with COVID-19. After a rapid vaccination drive that had driven down coronavirus infections and deaths, Israelis had stopped wearing face masks and abandoned all social-distancing rules. Then came the more infectious Delta variant,...
WorldSalon

Ultra-contagious COVID Delta variant "wreaking havoc" worldwide

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. In Bangladesh, troops are preparing to patrol the streets to enforce newly imposed stay-at-home orders. Australia, recently heralded as a pandemic success story, is returning to strict lockdowns. Scotland is seeing a record-breaking surge in new coronavirus infections. Indonesia is teetering on the edge of a public health catastrophe.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Virus restrictions reimposed as delta variant spreads in Iran

Iran is set to reimpose restrictions in its major cities as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. In a Sunday announcement, Iran's government ordered nonessential businesses in 275 cities and its capital of Tehran to close in an effort to mitigate the outbreak, according to The Associated Press. "Red"...
Public Healthlonelyplanet.com

Some popular European destinations are tightening COVID-19 restrictions again

European nations are reimposing some COVID-19 measures in a bid to curb rising case numbers of the highly infectious Delta variant. France has tightened travel restrictions, Spain has reintroduced curfews in tourist hotspots, Greece is tightening entry restrictions to restaurants, bars and museums, and the Netherlands is reimposing curbs on restaurants and nightclubs.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Netherlands reimposing work-at-home guidelines as COVID-19 cases soar

The Netherlands is reimposing work-from-home guidelines as coronavirus infections soar in the country. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the new restrictions to Parliament on Wednesday after infections rose to more than 10,000 new cases on the same day, Reuters reported. Members of Parliament were recalled from their summer vacation...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Russia Virus Cases Soar Again As Delta Strain Sparks Resurgence

Russia on Sunday counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic. The coronavirus has killed nearly four million people worldwide, forcing numerous nations to reimpose restrictions well over a year after...
WorldCourthouse News Service

WHO Warns Delta Strain Poses Global Risk

(CN) — The head of the World Health Organization on Friday warned the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus poses a serious risk for the world. The threat posed by the fast-spreading Delta variant, which first emerged in India last October, has become the main concern at this stage of the pandemic, prompting new travel restrictions and raising alarms around the world.
Public HealthPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dutch COVID-19 infections soar by 500% in a week

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands skyrocketed by more than 500% over the last week, the country's public health institute reported Tuesday. The surge follows the scrapping of almost all remaining lockdown restrictions and the reopening of night clubs in late June. The weekly update...

Comments / 0

Community Policy