Gage County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Johnson, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are capable of producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JOHNSON...PAWNEE AND GAGE COUNTIES At 1235 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Pickrell to Oketo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Beatrice, Wymore, Pawnee City, Blue Springs, Odell, Table Rock, Summerfield, Filley, Barneston, Elk Creek, Burchard, Liberty, Steinauer, Lewiston, Virginia, Crab Orchard and Rockford State Recreation Area. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

