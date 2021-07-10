Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1036 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Chandler Fashion Center Mall to near Maricopa to near Casa Grande, moving west at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Maricopa, Queen Creek and South Phoenix. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 197. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 176. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 207. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH