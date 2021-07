BOONE — It’s official. Blowing Rock will have at least four candidates for the four open vacancies in the upcoming November municipal elections. On the second day for filing, July 6, Melissa Pickett and incumbent Doug Matheson added their names to the list of candidates for the Blowing Rock board of commissioners. On the first day, July 2, planning board chairman Pete Gherini filed for commissioner and incumbent mayor Charlie Sellers filed for another term.