Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Gary Player: Royal St. George's is 'Easiest of the Open Golf Courses'

By Bo Wood
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTOPC_0aslq0Zr00
Gary Player, a three-time British Open champion, made 46 starts from 1956 to 2001.  USA Today

Editor's note: Bo Wood worked as Gary Player's director of communications and personal assistant for five years.

Gary Player appeared in 46 consecutive British Opens between 1956 and 2001, so, suffice to say, the three-time Open champion knows a thing or two about the courses that host the oldest major.

Player, 86, continues to make the yearly pilgrimage to the British Open, if only for business reasons, but the outspoken South African has plenty of memories to draw upon when offering his opinions on the rota. Player believes Carnoustie, where he won in 1968 by two strokes over Bob Charles and Jack Nicklaus, is the most difficult. As for Royal St. George's, which sits along the country's southern coastline in Kent, England?

“Royal St George's probably is the easiest of The Open golf courses, but the thing that will make it, obviously, is the wind,” Player said. “It's a golf course that is steeped in tradition, there have been some wonderful winners.”

This will be Royal St. George's 15th time hosting the Open. It's first was 1894 and through the years winners have included Harry Vardon (1899, 1911), Walter Hagen (1922, 1928), Henry Cotton (1934) and Bobby Locke (1949). Although only a young, up-and-comer at the time, Player remembers the bizarre occurrence that helped Locke to victory.

"One of the most remarkable things that ever happened in golf, Harry Bradshaw from Ireland, hit his ball in a bottle and had to play it,” Player said. “Where as today he would have got relief."

In the second round, Bradshaw's drive at the 5th hole came to rest in the bottom of a broken beer bottle. Though Bradshaw likely would have received relief had he consulted a rules official, he chose to play the ball as it lay and advanced the ball about 25 yards and went on to make a double bogey 6. He would ultimately lose to Locke in a playoff.

After Locke’s victory, Royal St. George’s was removed from the rota until 1981. Though the course has hosted five championships since, Player says the town itself is not an ideal location to host the Open.

“It's very difficult to have the Open there because they only have one road into the course, and it really causes a massive amount of congestion with traffic," he said. “The Open has changed so much from the old days when you didn't have big crowds and people pouring in from all over the world. This year, it won't be as congested, which is going to make quite a difference.”

Player also offered his thoughts on the modern-day Open rota courses.

Royal Portrush: Probably my favorite links golf course in the world. It has the most incredible holes like the par-3 14th hole. Right on top of a cliff. You miss the green to the right, you go down 100 feet. And then they bury you there. You'll never come back.

Carnoustie: The toughest of all the Open golf courses. That’s where Jean van de Velde made the mistake of his life. The wind, the bunkering, the whole design of the golf course just makes it so tough.

Royal Troon: Has a lot of blind holes, which makes it very difficult. My least favorite of the Open courses. Arnold Palmer won there as a young man and that was really a brilliant win for him. I'll always remember some of the shots he made were magnificent.

Muirfield: One of the three best venues for an Open championship. Absolutely beautiful golf course. It's where I won my first Open (1959) with all that lousy equipment, lousy balls and spike marks on the greens. I played in wind and rain and shot 284.

Royal Liverpool: A very difficult golf course. Mike Souchak, who at the time had the lowest score ever, shot 88 in the morning with the wind and rain. And as I teed off, the weather just became absolutely calm. The first hole he hit a driver, 3-wood and 5-iron, and I hit a driver and a 4-iron.

Royal Birkdale: Also a very tough golf course. The greatest victory I ever saw in my life, in any tournament anywhere, was Jordan Spieth (in 2015). Where he hit the ball that week, to win the tournament, is an all-time miracle.

Royal Lytham and St. Annes: Where I won by six shots [in 1974]. Walking up the 17th hole, my caddie Rabbit [Alfred Dyer] said, 'Ray Charles could win from here.’ It’s the kind of golf course where the fairways are very narrow and very moundy. You have to keep the ball in play.

Turnberry: A very scenic golf course, but you never saw the sea. After the renovation, it might be the best golf course in Europe. It is absolutely fantastic now. Of all the championships, it has the best hotel. They have the steps like where Rocky ran up. I always used to run up those steps pretending like I was Rocky.

The Old Course: The ambiance of that course beats them all because it's the home of golf. There is so much history attached to it. You haven't completed your golfing career until you play there. Wonderful town. Arnold Palmer and I went out there at 10 o'clock at night. One person saw us start. We were only going to play the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes. And there were 5,000 people there within 30 minutes. Word gets around that town like a wildfire.

More 2021 British Open Coverage

Is the British Open the most interesting of golf's four majors?

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Gary Player
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Ray Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Open Golf Tournament#British Opens#South African#Carnoustie#Royal Lytham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfNew York Post

Phil Mickelson’s touching moment with wife Amy goes viral at US Open

Barring a stunning run, Phil Mickelson won’t win his first US Open crown. But he still has his wife in his corner. Amy Mickelson, 49, was right there with him on Friday, giving him a thumbs up at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif. On Saturday, the 51-year-old Mickelson was...
Silvis, ILPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the John Deere Classic

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Lucas Glover. The 41-year-old veteran won for the first time in 10 years on Sunday, earning his fourth win on Tour at the 2021 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, finishing at 19-under-par. Glover made four consecutive birdies on the back nine to shoot a 7-under 64, taking the clubhouse lead and ultimately the trophy, as well as the tournament’s top prize of $1,116,000.
GolfGolf.com

Brooks Koepka says this 1 golf mistake drives him ‘nuts’

If there was ever a golfer who proves the sport is more mental than physical, it’s Brooks Koepka. That’s not to take anything away from his technical gifts, but by his own measure, his biggest asset is his mental game. He says he struggles to concentrate during non-majors, but when the biggest events roll around he morphs into focus right on cue and becomes the man to beat.
GolfThe Guardian

Ben Curtis: 500-1 winner of the Open who was happy to stop playing golf

As the 149th Open Championship rumbles towards its Sunday conclusion, Ben Curtis will be staging a charity brunch in a quiet corner of Ohio. Sixty guests will learn what it is like to win a Royal St George’s Open from the man who did that in 2003. Yet it seems a harsh reality that Curtis could walk outside the ropes in Kent this week without the majority of fellow gallery members knowing who he was. The American, who is 44, stopped playing competitively in 2017.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
Golfouterbanksvoice.com

LPGA Legend Jan Stephenson

Jan Stephenson changed the face of Women’s Golf with here awesome play, and natural sex appeal. 1974 Rookie of the Year, winner of 16 LPGA events, three majors including the US Open. Inducted into the Pro Golf Hall of Fame in 2019.
Golfchatsports.com

Three more players WD from The Open, bringing total to 17

SANDWICH, England – Three more players were forced to withdraw from The Open Championship on Monday, continuing an early trend at the year’s final major. Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Royal St. George’s while Zach Johnson and Louis de Jager were forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA legend Charles Barkley’s $100,000 mistake in American Century Celebrity Golf Championship

NBA legend Charles Barkley just showed that betting on one’s self is not always a good idea. Prior to the final day of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, Barkley revealed that he bet $100,000 on himself to finish within the Top 70 of the tournament that had more than 80 participants. Several sportsbooks offered the prop bet, with Chuck picking the 5-to-1 odds.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Brooks Koepka spills the beans on origin of feud with Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Open

Covid-19 protocols may mean Open press conferences are limited to 15 minutes, but no one could complain of feeling short changed by Brooks Koepka. Koepka held court at Royal St George’s on Tuesday and revealed more on the origin of his feud with Bryson DeChambeau, how he celebrated his previous major wins “a little too much” and how mistakes in this year’s “drive me nuts”.
GolfGolf Channel

Despite top-10 in Scotland, Jon Rahm loses No. 1 world ranking

After three weeks at the top, Jon Rahm has slipped back to No. 2 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm finished seventh at the Scottish Open, but it wasn’t enough to retain the No. 1 ranking, per the OWGR math. Dustin Johnson, who didn’t compete last week, is back on top entering this week’s Open Championship.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Open Championship at Royal St George’s should prove worth the wait

It is the only major which was not held in 2020, but if past tournaments at Royal St George’s are anything to go by, the 149th Open Championship should prove worth the wait. While the Masters, US PGA, and US Open overcame the sizeable difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic by moving from their traditional places in the golfing calendar to November, August and September respectively, the Open was cancelled on April 6 last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy