The sad thing about this most recent, absolutely identikit dereliction of governmental duty is that we may never be told exactly why this one happened, even if we basically already know.We’re in the middle of a huge third wave of Covid-19 infections but we’re unlocking anyway. Why? Something about the school holidays, peaking now not later, the latest attempt to ride the Covid wave from a government that has very much shown itself to be less Point Break and more Big Break with Jim Davidson and John Virgo.Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any unhinged and soon to be aggrieved...