Seaside COVID-19 testing site closes temporarily

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department announced that the COVID-19 testing site located at Greater Victory Temple Church in Seaside will be closed tomorrow.

The department said the closure is due to "an issue beyond our control." However, they add that the three other testing sites located in Salinas, Soledad and Castroville will still be open.

The site located in Seaside will reopen on July 14, 2021.

