Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seaside, CA

Seaside COVID-19 testing site closes temporarily

By Dominoe Ibarra
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yw2ZC_0aslo42L00
Governor Tom Wolf / CC BY 2.0
Monterey County hosting two new community testing sites for COVID-19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YT2Yh_0aslo42L00

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department announced that the COVID-19 testing site located at Greater Victory Temple Church in Seaside will be closed tomorrow.

The department said the closure is due to "an issue beyond our control." However, they add that the three other testing sites located in Salinas, Soledad and Castroville will still be open.

The site located in Seaside will reopen on July 14, 2021.

https://twitter.com/MCHDPIO/status/1413719418283122690

The post Seaside COVID-19 testing site closes temporarily appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
415
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Seaside, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Health
City
Soledad, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy