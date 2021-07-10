Charleston police lieutenant exonerated, wins fight for job after 2-year legal battle
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former police lieutenant has been exonerated after being falsely accused. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council ruled the Charleston Police Department failed to establish that Arthur “Rusty” Myers, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, had made a “willfully false, misleading, incomplete or deceitful” statement in the arrest of Rashad Robinson, according to The Post and Courier.www.lawofficer.com
Comments / 2