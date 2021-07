With most countries already holding their national meets and Olympic Trials, there are still athletes out there not heading to Tokyo that needs to keep their season going and try to make some money doing it. For those headed to the Olympics, some are still looking for tuneup races, and to keep their legs fresh against elite competition, the Diamond League is the perfect place to do that. The Stockholm Diamond League meet was great as it usually is, and there were some great times and marks made including a Diamond League Record.