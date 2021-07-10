Cancel
POWER OUTAGES: Hundreds remain without power in the east Valley

Thousands of utility customers are without power around the Valley after a monsoon storm moved through the east Valley Friday night.

Friday night around 11:10 p.m. there were about 23,245 SRP customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, several hundred customers are still without power as of late Saturday morning. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, zero customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

For the latest weather conditions, click here.

