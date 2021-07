From a “really, really shy” third-grader to a 16-year-old Fair Queen: What a 4-H journey it has been for McKinley Underhill. The incoming Noblesville High School junior entered Friday’s Hamilton County 4-H Fair Queen Pageant as one of 19 competitors for the annual event, which took place at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. But when the pageant was over, Underhill was the queen.