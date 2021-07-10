Gary Todd Hudson, 63, of Pemberville passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home on June 26, 2021. While serving in the US Army, Gary specialized in helicopter mechanics. Although he never saw combat, he was awarded Sharp Shooter and Expert Hand Grenade commendations, as well as the Aircraft Crewman’s Badge before he was honorably discharged. He was employed by the US Postal Service, then worked as an over-the-road semi driver. In his teens, Gary Todd masterfully played the acoustic guitar and traveled to Unity Village, Missouri where he auditioned and played solo during a performance with poet, James Dillet Freeman.