Kathryn A. Wires, 85, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Manor of Perrysburg after a short illness. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on September 18, 1935, the daughter of David F. and Dorothy A. (Miller) Milliron. She was raised on the farm and as a young girl she helped raise cattle that she showed at the Wood County Fair. Kathryn met John A. Wires and married on July 26th, 1957, and after 52 together, he preceded her in death January 27, 2009.