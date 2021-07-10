Cancel
Fishers, IN

Fishers plans to purchase portion of HSE Utilities

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

Hamilton Southeastern Utilities (HSE Utilities), an Indiana public utility corporation that provides wastewater collection service to portions of Fishers, filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Friday requesting the IURC’s approval to sell a portion of its sewer utility system to the City of Fishers. The City also filed a petition with the IURC Friday, seeking to intervene in the matter in support of HSE Utilities’ request.

