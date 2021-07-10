Holy Cow! History: Wild last wills of the rich and famous

Books are truly some of the best joys in life. They allow us to escape reality and get lost in fantastic tales, even if only for a little while. Book lovers know the power of a good book—you can’t put it down, recommend it to everyone you know, and put in on your personal list of books everyone should read in their lifetime. There are plenty of uplifting quotes that come from books, and you may even have your favorite quotes from books memorized. There’s power behind these quotes, especially quotes that pertain to a love of books and reading. Here are some of the best book lover quotes for all the proud bookworms out there.