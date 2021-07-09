The Coal Cave Hollow Boys II Radio A Sessions

This is only the start of a much wider project, and it is going to be both vast and fruitful. The legendary Creedence Clearwater drummer Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford has never stopped creating music, even when that outfit came to a halt. In fact, his journey over the years as a producer and musician has led to some outright cracking releases, notably Groovers Paradise (personal favourite) by the late Doug Sahm. But now Cosmo is doing something special, opening his vaults and unleashing the music that lies there dormant. And yes, this is the right time in his career to do so. Already, audiences got a peek at some of these vault releases with last year’s acclaimed Magic Window, and as a next phase this album is due to hit the streets on August 27th.