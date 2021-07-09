Cancel
The Coal Cave Hollow Boys II Radio A Sessions

By Emily Votaw
WOUB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WOUB filmed a number of regional bands performing in our Radio A Studio space. Some of the sessions were filmed almost two years ago, and WOUB Culture is proud to finally present them, like an artifact from the distant past. Masterful bluegrass...

Billy Strings
#Cave#Woub Culture#Radio A Session#Eclipse Company Store
