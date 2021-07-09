The Coal Cave Hollow Boys II Radio A Sessions

It was 56 years ago today (July 12th, 1965) that the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson began recording the group's 1966 hit “Sloop John B,” the first song tracked for the group's legendary Pet Sounds album. It was the group's rhythm guitarist Al Jardine, the folk music aficionado in the band, who suggested the group cover the standard, which had been recorded by the Kingston Trio, among many others. In the group's 1998 documentary Endless Harmony, Jardine recalled, “I tried persuading Brian to record the track a year before we finally cut it. I sat and played these chord progressions, basically three chords done on a guitar, banjo and keyboards. I knew it had to have keyboards, otherwise I knew it wouldn't get his attention.”
