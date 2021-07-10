Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills, Sarpy, Johnson, Otoe, and Cass Counties
OMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1am. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa... Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa... Sarpy County in east central Nebraska... Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska... Johnson...rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 0