Sarpy County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills, Sarpy, Johnson, Otoe, and Cass Counties

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1am. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa... Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa... Sarpy County in east central Nebraska... Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska... Johnson...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

