Geneva, OH

Geneva grad Varckette closes out collegiate tennis career at SRU

By Mike Shaffer sports@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
 5 days ago
Amy Varckette is back in town, hanging out at her favorite summer landing spot — her hometown of Geneva.

The local tennis great has wrapped up her collegiate tennis career and undergraduate studies at Slippery Rock University.

Varckette’s next chapter will be graduate school in preparation for a career in chiropractic health.

For now, though, she’s enjoying some of her favorite things in life.

It includes playing guitar and singing at local venues, serving ice cream cones with a friendly smile at the Whip ‘n Dip near Geneva on the Lake, and of course spending time on the courts she grew up playing tennis on.

Varckette spent this past week helping out at the Geneva Tennis camp, the same camp she attended as a young child.

“It literally seems like just yesterday,” she said of her early years learning the game. “I remember playing here when I was little, playing in the tournament, so it’s nice to come and coach and give back. Geneva is such a close town, you get to see everyone’s kids and families. It’s really nice.”

From playing at camps and tournaments such as the one held annually in her hometown, Varckette went on to become a state qualifier playing doubles for the Eagles her freshman year.

She followed that up by becoming Ashtabula County Player of the Year three years straight before graduating in 2017 and moving on to SRU.

Varckette wrapped up her 2020-21 season, as well as her college career, by posting a 6-5 record primarily at No. 6 in singles and 9-5 in doubles mostly at No. 3.She went 33-14 for singles and 33-22 at doubles in her SRU career.

Varckette’s junior year was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. She actually has one year of eligibility remaining, but will leave that behind to move forward with academics.

Taking a break from the campers on Friday, Varckette said the past four years went quickly.

“Oh yeah,” she said. “These last four years have blown by, especially with COVID. I lost a season and a half.”

Getting to play her final year, though, set up for a nice ending to her scholastic career.

Aside from the strong record, Varckette helped SRU to a team record of 8-7, including a 5-1 mark against Pennsylvania State Athletic Conferences schools.

They also earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Regional tournament and finished the season ranked 42nd in the country, according to the final poll by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Varckette had a great ending, defeating Indiana (Pa.) opponent Abby Jones 6-3, 6-4.

But walking off the court, the reality that she’d played the final match of her scholastic career was certainly weighing on Varckette.

“My last match, it kind of set in,” she said. “That last final trip, we went to Regionals, it was kind of setting in. That last match came with some emotions. Winning against our biggest rival ... it was the perfect ending.”

Tennis, though, is a lot more than defeating rivals for Varckette. It’s about friendships, relationships, and bonds that will last a lifetime.

Varckette says she values those most from her time in the game.

“Tennis has been such a big part of my life,” she said. “I’ll definitely miss my team. You spend so much time with them, you become such a close family, traveling with them and all those great memories.”

Varckette will remain home until September, then begin classes at Northeast College of Health Sciences.

Her scholastic tennis days may now be behind her, but the appreciation for all the sport will never cease.

“I’ll be forever thankful for all the people I met and getting the opportunity to play in college,” she said. “Getting a scholarship and being able to give back to all the people I’ve met.”

