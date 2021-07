On Capitol Hill, there’s a hard-fought new agreement about taxes and spending. This time, the wrangling wasn’t between the two parties, but within one of them. Democratic moderates and progressives on the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday unveiled a $3.5 trillion plan for new social, health and environmental spending. They say it will be fully paid for, and can sidestep the usual 60-vote requirement in the upper chamber through “reconciliation” rules. That’s crucial, because Democrats only have 50 votes, plus Vice President Harris. The plan represents less than the $6 trillion progressive champion Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who chairs the committee, initially called for. Still, it would expand government as ambitiously as the Great Society of the 1960s, which is why Mr. Sanders expressed enthusiastic support.