A Bozeman transient was arrested July 7 for stealing multiple guns and ammo from the Belgrade Rocky Mountain Supply and the Sportsman’s Warehouse. This started July 4 when a RMS employee realized that a pistol he had put in a display case the day before was gone but hadn’t been sold. According to court records, surveillance footage showed that Corey Dwayne Gustafson, 32, had earlier taken the pistol. When RMS employees watched more footage, they realized Gustafson had stolen three more items from the gun counter July 2, as well as two knives a week earlier.